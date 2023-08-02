Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 197,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYI. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryerson by 65.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 96.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

