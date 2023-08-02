Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ryan Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.48. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,570,575 shares of company stock worth $416,183,691. 54.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

