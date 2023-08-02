RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
RTC Group Stock Performance
RTC stock opened at GBX 38.25 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. RTC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.48.
About RTC Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RTC Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.