RTC Group plc (LON:RTC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RTC Group Stock Performance

RTC stock opened at GBX 38.25 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. RTC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 42 ($0.54). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.48.

Get RTC Group alerts:

About RTC Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.