RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. 1,259,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 246.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 257,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

