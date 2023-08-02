Royal Bank of Canada Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$97.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EQB. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQB

EQB Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.84. The company had a trading volume of 227,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,199. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$83.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.86.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that EQB will post 11.0777626 EPS for the current year.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.