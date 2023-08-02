Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $17.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AROC. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 1,221,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,849. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. Archrock has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Archrock by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

