Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

