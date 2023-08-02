Rogers (ROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.73. Rogers has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $270.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $197,666,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 27.5% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

