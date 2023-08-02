Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$12.10 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.60. 603,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 248,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

