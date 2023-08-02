Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Bought by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,431 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,187 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,099 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,843 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Rocket Lab USA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. 2,438,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,090 shares in the company, valued at $190,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $253,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,090 shares in the company, valued at $190,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

