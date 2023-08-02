Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 25,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,799,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,518. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,062.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,889 shares of company stock worth $5,422,725 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Articles

