Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 25,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
HOOD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,799,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,518. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets
In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,062.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,889 shares of company stock worth $5,422,725 in the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,039,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.