Robert W. Baird Raises MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target to $170.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE MSA opened at $179.84 on Wednesday. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $180.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.00 and a beta of 0.98.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $40,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after buying an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,954,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

