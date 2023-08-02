Robert W. Baird Boosts ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $85.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESAB. Evercore ISI began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. CL King started coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESAB by 2,222.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,338 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $54,191,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,287,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 849,906 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

