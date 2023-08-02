Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 95,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,639 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 212.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 49,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 308.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.