Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVTY. Raymond James started coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.96.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

