Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVTY. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of RVTY stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.12. 1,356,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revvity has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

