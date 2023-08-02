Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 452830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $52,318.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $31,087.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,090 shares of company stock valued at $153,585 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

