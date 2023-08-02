Reviewing WVS Financial (WVFC) and The Competition

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare WVS Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WVS Financial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial Competitors 66 423 337 4 2.34

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 17.19%. Given WVS Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WVS Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial’s peers have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 21.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% WVS Financial Competitors 16.53% 7.59% 0.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $6.21 million $1.24 million 12.77 WVS Financial Competitors $155.05 million $36.39 million -5.66

WVS Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial. WVS Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WVS Financial peers beat WVS Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

