Reviewing Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) & Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Warehouses De Pauw and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warehouses De Pauw 2 2 1 0 1.80 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Warehouses De Pauw currently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Warehouses De Pauw.

This table compares Warehouses De Pauw and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warehouses De Pauw and Global Self Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warehouses De Pauw N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.85 $2.06 million $0.25 20.80

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Warehouses De Pauw.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Warehouses De Pauw on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

