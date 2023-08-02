Retirement Income Solutions Inc Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,353,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.