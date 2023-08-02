Retirement Income Solutions Inc Invests $298,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after buying an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 488,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
