Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 2,159,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,181. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

