Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 82,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.1 %

POCT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.72. 181,639 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.