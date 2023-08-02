Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.40. 1,181,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,127. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.53 and its 200 day moving average is $282.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

