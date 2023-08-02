Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $5.47 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,675,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

MDY traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.85. The company had a trading volume of 593,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

