Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $3.60 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. 2,040,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,568,824. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

