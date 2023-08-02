Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,942,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,371. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

