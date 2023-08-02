Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 407.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Research Frontiers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
