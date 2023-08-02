Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 407.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.