Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

NYSE PAA opened at $14.71 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

