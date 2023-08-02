Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HURN opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $98.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.