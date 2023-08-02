Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Truist Financial

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.