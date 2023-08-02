Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.33-$5.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.33-5.38 EPS.

RSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.11. The stock had a trading volume of 442,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,661. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average of $138.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

