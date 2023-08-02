Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $635.00 million-$665.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.07 million. Repligen also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.72-1.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repligen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repligen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $172.53. The company had a trading volume of 599,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,197. Repligen has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Repligen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.