Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 18,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relmada Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Cedric O’gorman acquired 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

