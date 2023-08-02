Regimen Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 110,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. 259,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.3024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

