Regimen Wealth LLC Has $235,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Regimen Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,808 shares during the quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. 719,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,810. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $101.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

