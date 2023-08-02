Regimen Wealth LLC Has $13.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Regimen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2,494.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 79,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 72,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $103.89.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

