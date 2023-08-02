Regimen Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regimen Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,704. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

