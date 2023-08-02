Regents of The University of California Has $711,000 Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Regents of The University of California lessened its stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,736 shares during the period. Erasca comprises 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned about 0.16% of Erasca worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Erasca by 1,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Erasca

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,396,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,589,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Erasca from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Erasca from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 306,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,073. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Erasca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

