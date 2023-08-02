Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Regal Rexnord updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.60 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,553. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 315,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

