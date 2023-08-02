Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

