Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Redfin has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts expect Redfin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Redfin by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Redfin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

