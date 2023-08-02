Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider John Pattullo Purchases 10,000 Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider John Pattullo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($44,293.23).

Redde Northgate Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON REDD traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 345 ($4.43). The company had a trading volume of 292,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 362.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 378.67. Redde Northgate plc has a 12 month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 438 ($5.62). The stock has a market cap of £790.77 million, a P/E ratio of 582.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,067.80%.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

