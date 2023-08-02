ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 62.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $441.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00308394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00021379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

