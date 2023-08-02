Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NuVista Energy (NVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA):

7/25/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

7/14/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.00.

7/13/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

6/29/2023 – NuVista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.25 to C$13.50.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.24. 351,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,553. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of C$390.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5256065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

