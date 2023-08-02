Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $409,527.36 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. 306,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

