Raymond James Increases Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $105.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $3,782,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

