Ravi Inukonda Sells 7,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ravi Inukonda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Ravi Inukonda sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $839,459.66.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. 5,880,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DASH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.