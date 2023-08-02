Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.77% of Rapid7 worth $49,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after buying an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,991,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $72.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.12.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.