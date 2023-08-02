Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd grew its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after acquiring an additional 306,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

